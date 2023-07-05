KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood’s annual 4th of July Celebration was in full swing Tuesday with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Kentwood celebrates America with annual 4th of July festivities

“If you’re around people having fun, it’s contagious,” Dave and Jan Idema told FOX 17. “It’s close by our home. We can come and sit for a little while and have fun.”

“It feels warm, homey, cozy and it feels welcoming because I’ve never been here before. This is my first year,” Denise Brown added.

The food trucks were powered on and ready to serve all things delicious from fried favorites to frozen delicacies.

“We love being on the road, being out of our shop. It’s one of our favorite things. You get a chance to interact with people more closely,” Alan Tomlinson, the owner of Underground Cookie Company, said.

The fun kicked off Tuesday morning with a pancake breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station 1.

Runners and walkers alike gathered for the NN Autocam 5K Race & Fun Walk before the parade started at Crestwood Middle School.

There was fun for the whole family all afternoon with carnival rides and kids’ activities at city hall.

For the grownups, there was a beer tent on site, along with live music from Bucket O Maybes, Decades Band and JP & The Energy.

“Today is special for a number of reasons. We’re celebrating our birthday, you know, and mine!” Sharon Thuele told us. “My nieces and nephews would always say, ‘the whole country celebrates your birthday with fireworks.’”

Kentwood’s fireworks are expected to start at dusk, capping off another great 4th of July celebration for the whole community to enjoy.

