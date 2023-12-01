Kentwood café makes upcoming event free amid controversy, PETA backlash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Coffee Clubhouse in Kentwood gave FOX 17 an update Friday on its upcoming event that has received backlash from thousands of people and PETA.

The family-owned café scheduled a small evening event on Tuesday, December 5, featuring live reindeer for kids and their families to meet.

However, PETA, or People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, got wind of the planned event.

Now, Levi and Morgan Williams, the owners of Coffee Clubhouse, say they decided to make this a free event.

The reindeer still will be present, and they will offer free hot cocoa to those in attendance.

Morgan says the changes stem from the overwhelming response the business has received since Thursday.

The owners now will accept donations to help them cover the cost of putting on the event, and 30% of the donations will go toward supporting the reindeer at GG Reindeer Farm— where the reindeer are coming from.

Levi and Morgan released the following statement to FOX 17 Friday:

“We are beyond overwhelmed with the love and compassion we have been shown in the last 24 hours. We want nothing more than to just be present with you— to love on you and laugh. We love you so much. Everything we do is for this community right here.”

