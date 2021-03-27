Kentwood baking company hiring workers on all shifts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. is planning to host an in-person hiring event at Roskam Baking Company next month.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, April 9 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

We’re told Roskam and WSI are seeking to fill machine operator and general labor positions across all shifts.

WSI says wages start at $14 an hour and that new hires can expect temp-to-hire opportunities, medical benefits, and a pay raise on hire.

“What job seekers will love about working at Roskam is spending their days working with such sweet products!” says WSI Grand Rapids Branch Manager Ana Post. “Associates also love the atmosphere of working with a family-owned company who are committed to seeing their employees grow within the company.”

The staffing company says applicants will have their temperature taken prior to entry and that masks are required.

Click here for more information, including how applicants should dress while attending the hiring event.

