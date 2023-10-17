Kentwood asking the community to help restock the Little Free Pantry

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is encouraging local businesses, organizations, and community members to help restock the Little Free Pantry.

The Little Free Pantry provides free food and personal care items to community members who are under-resourced. The pantry is available for anyone to give to or take from, with no questions asked and no application needed. It operates year-round, and has locations at the Kentwood Activities Center (355 48th Street Southeast) and the Kentwood District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch (4950 Breton Avenue Southeast).

The pantry is usually stocked through donations and food drives from the community. Over the past few years, the pantry has seen a steady increase in use.

Preferred donations for the pantry include canned and nonperishable food items, as well as personal care items. A list of suggestions can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.

“We typically see most of our donations come through the holiday season, but there is need all year,” said Val Romeo, director of parks and recreation. “We’re urging community members to consider donating to this valuable resource. Any donation directly helps someone in our community, whether it’s a single item or an entire grocery store cart.”

A list of Little Free Pantry donation drop-off locations can be found below:



Kentwood Activities Center (355 48 th Street Southeast): Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Street Southeast): Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Kentwood City Hall (4900 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch (4950 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m-5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Kentwood Justice Center (4740 Walma Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kentwood Public Works (5068 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kentwood Fall Leaf and Brush Drop-off (5068 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed in the bin Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

More information on the Little Free Pantry can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.

