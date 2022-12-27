Kentwood announces Shay Gallagher as new deputy city administrator

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced Shay Gallagher as its new deputy city administrator. Gallagher began serving in his new position on Tuesday.

As the deputy city manager, Gallagher will oversee a variety of the city’s operations with Mayor Stephen Kepley. He will be responsible for providing policy and procedure guidance, strategic planning, program evaluation, and communications strategies.

Gallagher will also facilitate implementation of Kentwood’s parks, trails, and recreation millage investment plan, as well as lead other special projects. He will also represent Kentwood on multi-jurisdictional committees and boards.

Gallagher’s most recent position was as village manager of Sparta. His other previous work experience includes deputy city manager of Coopersville, deputy supervisor of Algoma Township, and village manager of Lakeview.

He is also an active member in the Grand Valley Metro Council, International City-County Management Association, Michigan Infrastructure Council, Michigan Municipal Executives, and West Michigan Municipal Executives.

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Shay to the City of Kentwood,” said Mayor Kepley. “Shay brings a strong background in public administration that will be a great benefit to our team and community. I look forward to his partnership in furthering the City’s efforts to foster a thriving community for all.”

“I’m honored to serve the City of Kentwood as deputy city administrator,” said Gallagher. “I look forward to collaborating with all departments, commissioners and community partners to implement commission and community priorities.

“I hope to hit the ground running with Kentwood’s upcoming parks improvement and placemaking opportunities as well as supporting many other department initiatives citywide.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube