Kent District Library launches KDL Vibes, a streaming platform featuring local artists

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library presents a new streaming service that allows local musicians to share their musical offerings with West Michigan listeners.

The library says it has assembled a collection of music albums made by West Michigan artists for all to enjoy, commercial free.

“Our hope is that we can help to showcase and share all of the great talent in the area, and that residents of Kent County and beyond can now dive into the eclectic music scene that is West Michigan — one that they might never have known even existed,” says Digital Marketing Strategist David Specht.

We’re told the streaming service, named KDL Vibes, will continue to add music frequently. The library says musicians featured on KDL Vibes are paid an honorarium.

Musicians with questions are asked to visit the KDL Vibes website or send an email to vibes@kdl.org.

Click here to start listening.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube