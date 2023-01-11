Kent District Library had one million digital book checkouts in 2022

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Kent District Library has announced that it reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2022.

Kent District Library is the second library system to surpass one million digital checkouts last year. It is also #54 and one of 129 public library systems in the world to surpass one million digital checkouts in 2022.

Kent District Library provides readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks through Libby, a library reading app created by OverDrive. Readers in Kent County only need a valid library card to access the digital books. They can be read on any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook, and Kindle.

The highest-circulating title that readers borrowed in 2022 was Where the Crawdads Sing. The book was written by Delia Owens and published in 2018. Last year, a film adaptation of the book was released. The movie was directed by Olivia Newman and starred Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker, and Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews.

The most popular genre with the library’s eBook readers in 2022 was romance.

“Digital access continues to be the fastest growing segment of public library resources,” said Kent District Library Executive Director Lance Werner. “We’re thrilled to be able to meet people wherever they are, to provide them with books, movies, audiobooks, and more.”

The top five eBook titles borrowed through Kent District Library’s digital collection in 2022 can be found below:



Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The Maid by Nita Prose Verity by Colleen Hoover The Midnight Library by Matt Haig The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Kent District Library’s digital collection in 2022 can be found below:



Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Atomic Habits by James Clear The Maid by Nita Prose The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

More information on Kent District Library’s eBooks and audiobooks can be found on its website.

