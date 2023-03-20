Kent District Library adds play spaces for young readers

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — New play spaces will soon be available for younger readers within the Kent District Library (KDL) system!

To celebrate its new WonderKnooks, KDL is holding the Find Your Knook Challenge.

Participants in the challenge are encouraged to take photos and videos of the play spaces and upload them to Facebook or Instagram with “#WonderKnook” in the caption.

We’re told one person will win a prize bundle, which includes a Kindle Paperwhite, umbrella, wooden toys, a T-shirt and more.

“We want everyone to feel valued and welcome at the library, even our littlest patrons,” says Director of Projects and Planning Jaci Cooper. “There's so much to explore with these exciting Montessori-inspired play pieces.”

The challenge runs from March 27 until April 12.

KDL says its WonderKnooks are available to children ages 0–6 and are present at all 20 of the library system’s locations. No two WonderKnooks are alike. Those who visit five different WonderKnooks will be given coloring books.

Maps are available at all of KDL’s branches.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the play spaces is scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at KDL’s Kentwood location.

