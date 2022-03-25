Kent County takes first steps to purchase Cannonsburg Ski Area

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A resolution has been adopted Thursday morning that may eventually lead to Kent County purchasing Cannonsburg Ski Area.

According to documents provided by the Kent County Board of Commissioners, Cannon Township has seen a 10% growth in population over the last ten years, necessitating the acquisition of additional park land to meet the community’s recreational needs.

We’re told it would cost an estimated $10 million to buy the 272-acre land but the final purchase price will be realized at a later date, pending appraisal from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Documents say the Kent County Parks Department has submitted a grant request to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) for $7.5 million toward the purchase. The rest of the purchase price is expected to be funded by local agencies, nonprofit donations, and Kent County’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county expects to be notified in December on whether or not the grant request will be approved, and then the the Committee and Board of Commissioners would decide if the purchase should be authorized.

