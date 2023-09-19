Kent County standoff suspect charged with home invasion, stalking

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a Kent County standoff was charged Tuesday.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on Peterson Street between Myers Lake and Young avenues, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the standoff lasted more than six hours, ending after deputies hit the suspect with nonlethal pepper balls and beanbags at 9:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Courtland Township standoff ends after 6+ hours Sunday morning

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, 40-year-old Anthony Aron Kolenco was at the home to get his dogs back from his ex-wife despite previously being ordered to stay away from her.

Kolenco was refused entry, at which he reportedly broke into a key box and retrieved a key to get inside.

Documents say Kolenco’s ex-wife told him to take the dogs and go but he forced himself into the bedroom where she was. The ex-wife kept telling him to leave but he allegedly insisted on talking to her.

Kolenco dumped bleach on much of his ex-wife’s clothes, dealing more than $1,000 in damage, documents say.

The ex-wife left the building and Kolenco followed. At one point, Kolenco reportedly told her he had a gun in his vehicle and would die in a shootout if authorities arrived.

Deputies arrived at the home and Anthony retreated into the home, communicating with authorities but otherwise refusing to come out. Documents say Kolenco had a liquor bottle on his person and had seemingly been drinking. Kolenco eventually stopped talking to deputies after allegedly saying they would need to shoot him.

Kolenco was charged Tuesday with second-degree home invasion; aggravated stalking; and resisting and obstruction. He was placed on a $5,000 bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube