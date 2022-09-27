Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse-snatchers at local retailers.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a small group of people have been going around to businesses in the county like Walmart, Meijer and Aldi, and stealing purses.

The sheriff’s office says the purses are being snatched from shopping carts. Once they have a person’s purse, the sheriff’s office says the group quickly starts using the victim’s credit or debit card.

The sheriff’s office shared the following tips to help you prevent yourself from being victimized:

Never leave your purse on the top of the cart unattended

When returning to your car, put your purse in the vehicle before the merchandise

Leave your purse in your vehicle or at home and only take a small wallet

Never carry anything in your purse you cannot afford to lose



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube