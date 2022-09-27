Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses

Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 11:45:32-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse-snatchers at local retailers.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a small group of people have been going around to businesses in the county like Walmart, Meijer and Aldi, and stealing purses.

The sheriff’s office says the purses are being snatched from shopping carts. Once they have a person’s purse, the sheriff’s office says the group quickly starts using the victim’s credit or debit card.

The sheriff’s office shared the following tips to help you prevent yourself from being victimized:

  • Never leave your purse on the top of the cart unattended
  • When returning to your car, put your purse in the vehicle before the merchandise
  • Leave your purse in your vehicle or at home and only take a small wallet
  • Never carry anything in your purse you cannot afford to lose

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered