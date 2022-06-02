Kent County Sheriff's Office using license plate reading cameras to track crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a few weeks, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been using Advanced License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology to identify and track stolen vehicles or cars carrying people who may be in danger.

The 25 cameras are spread around Kent County in undisclosed locations and constantly relay information that may help law enforcement solve crimes.

The partnership between the Major County Sheriff’s Association, of which the KCSO is a member, and Georgia-based tech company Flock Safety is allowing the department to use the cameras for free for one year, which began in early May.

“Once we gained that grant, we started doing research as far as best practices, what our policies and procedures are going to look like, and then of course getting our staff trained,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt, “so we can ensure that, when implementing that technology, that we’re also being mindful of rights that we cannot violate.”

DeWitt says the cameras only read license plates and never record pedestrians or drivers. After the plates are read, they’re cross-checked with a database of stolen vehicles or cars that are or have been used in a crime and alerts a specially trained group of staff at the sheriff’s office – the only ones who have access to the information.

“[The cameras] take a picture so you can identify the make, the model, the color, any type of unique features that are on the vehicle,” says DeWitt. “It then hits a database to then register who that plate belongs to, has it been entered as a stolen vehicle, has it been entered or attached to a person that may be wanted, or missing or endangered.”

DeWitt adds that the information gleaned from the checks will only be used to investigate crimes. Information that isn’t tied to a criminal investigation will be automatically purged on a regular basis.

ALPR systems are used all across the country and have helped identify stolen cars and suspects in AMBER and SILVER alerts. The KCSO notes a 25% rise in car thefts from 2020 to 2021 and believes the extra eyes on the roads will help recover at least some vehicles.

“The quicker that we can bring stolen property back to the rightful owner and stop crimes of pattern, the better that we’re doing our jobs and the better we’re able to serve our residents,” said DeWitt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube