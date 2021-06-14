Kent County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing teen

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, vulnerable teen.

17-year-old Calvin Kibbe was last seen on Sunday between 4:30 and 5 p.m. at Cannonsburg Ski Resort in Cannon Township, according to a news release Monday.

A search of the area was conducted with help from the sheriff’s office’s Technical Services Unit, the Cannon Fire Department and multiple search and rescue teams.

The sheriff’s office described Kibbe as a Black male, 6’0” and 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Deputies say Kibbe is believed to be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.