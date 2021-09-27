Kent County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 74-year-old woman with medical conditions

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing over the weekend.

Deputies responded about 7 p.m. Sunday to a report that 74-year-old Katherine Ann Jones of Grattan Township is missing, according to a news release Monday.

Jones was believed to be driving in her vehicle and was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Lessiter Avenue and Belding Road NE.

She was driving a silver 2012 Jeep Compass with Tennessee registration plate 0H34M0.

The sheriff’s office described her as a white woman, 5’7” and 160 pounds.

Courtesy of Kent County Sheriff's Office

She was last seen wearing a yellow button-down shirt, blue flower-colored pants and leopard print sandals.

Because of her medical conditions, deputies say they’re concerned about Jones’ safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.