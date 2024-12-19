Kent County Sheriff's Deputy accused of stealing personal property inside jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who is sworn to protect and serve now faces a criminal charge for allegedly stealing personal property from inside the Kent County jail.

Sheriff's Deputy Saul Sepulveda faces one count of larceny inside a building. Sepulveda is accused of taking money and gift cards from a wallet held in the Sheriff's Office's unclaimed lost and found property.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says an investigation led to evidence that Sepulveda took the cash and cards. In a statement the Sheriff's Office says this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated.

"The [Kent County Sheriff's Office] members remain dedicated to serving and protecting the residents of Kent County with integrity," said the statement in part.

On Thursday the Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced the charge and named Sepulveda as the suspect. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday, December 23.

If convicted, Sepulveda could spend up to 4 years in prison.

Read the full statement from the Kent County Sheriff's Office below

The [Kent County Sheriff's Office] began an investigation after we became aware that money was missing from a wallet in our unclaimed lost and found property. The investigation revealed that a corrections officer had taken money and gift cards from this wallet.



KCSO turned the investigation over to the Prosecutor's Office for review.



It is known that this behavior will not be tolerated at the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO members remain dedicated to serving and protecting the residents of Kent County with integrity.

