Kent County Sheriff’s arrest six in relation to stolen vehicle

On 03/10/2021 at 9:37 AM, a local wrecker service responded to the 5200 block of Northland Dr. NE to impound a vehicle that was illegally parked on private property. When the wrecker service arrived, the driver observed the vehicle that was requested to be impounded being driven through the parking lot. When the occupants saw the wrecker service, they quickly parked the vehicle and fled on foot. The wrecker driver contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to report the suspicious activity.

Deputies were dispatched and took six subjects into custody in the 4900 block of Northland Dr. NE. The vehicle was recently reported stolen out of the City of Grand Rapids. Two adults and 4 juveniles were arrested on numerous felony charges.