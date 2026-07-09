Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young announces plan to retire in October

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff Michelle LayJoye-Young announced she plans to retire in October after a 36-year career with the sheriff's office.

LaJoye-Young was the first woman to serve as Kent County's sheriff. Appointed to the role in 2018, then elected in 2020 and 2024, LaJoye-Young spent her entire law enforcement career with the sheriff's office.

“Serving Kent County and leading this Office has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” LaJoye-Young said. “I have always believed leadership is about service, supporting the people who do this work every day and making sure they have what they need to serve our community well. I am incredibly proud of all the deputies at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and I know they will continue the important work of keeping our community safe.”

She started in 1989, working her way up the chain of command. Before joining the Kent County Sheriff's Office, LaJoye-Young served in the Michigan Army National Guard for four years.

Her official retirement date is expected to be October 9, 2026. LaJoye-Young said she plans to enjoy traveling and spending more time with family.

With her announced departure, Undersheriss Bryan Muir will seek the appointment to be the next sheriff, according to a release from the sheriff's office. If appointed, he would serve in the role until it comes up for election in 2028.

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