Kent County Salvation Army in desperate need of donations, volunteer bellringers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Kent County is making an urgent plea for donations and volunteer bellringers.

The Salvation Army in Kent County says it is still hundreds of thousands of dollars away from reaching its 2022 Red Kettle campaign fundraising goal.

"Due to inflation, donations are down, however, the need is up,” said Grand Valley Area Commander Major Tim Meyer. “We have about 200 people a week coming to us looking for assistance year-round and we are extremely worried about meeting our goal.”

The Red Kettle campaign is the organization's most important fundraiser of the year and the Salvation Army needs help to reach its $1.7 million goal this year.

"Donations have lessened significantly over the past year, and with prices on the rise, more and more people are coming to our doors for assistance. So, whether it’s a red kettle, a mail appeal or online, your donations are needed now more than ever,” explained Meyer.

An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations dollar-for-dollar from now through New Year’s Eve. The anonymous donor has committed to matching up to $80,000.

In addition to financial donations, the Salvation Army in Kent County says it is in desperate need of volunteer bellringers as many Red Kettle locations are currently unmanned.

You can register to be a bellringer online or by calling (616) 454-1459.

