Kent County road crews clearing 5300 miles of road

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission is busy clearing 5,300 miles of roadway this weekend.

Jerry Byrne, managing director of the road commission, told FOX 17 that they are focusing first on the heavily traveled roads first including US-131, I-196, I-96, M-37, M-44 and other trunklines.

Road crews are trying to do at least one pass through the entire county network by the end of Saturday. It’ll depend on how much snow falls if they are forced to return to the primary roads.

Here’s specifically what the road commission is asking of residents today.

SAFETY AROUND ROAD CREWS



Park vehicles in driveways to increase service to and safety of the road.

Keep children far away from the road’s edge where plow drivers cannot always see them.

Do not “tailgate” road commission plow trucks or attempt to pass on the right. Material and snow coming off the plows can create dangerous conditions for vehicles that are too close, and a wing plow may be in use that is not easily seen when snow is blowing.

Remember to treat traffic signals that are out as temporary four-way stops.

EMERGENCIES



Anyone experiencing an emergency should contact 911. Law enforcement will alert the road crews if they are needed.

Do NOT place emergency requests on the road commission social media or website. A response will not get an expedited response.

DOWNED TREES BLOCKING ROAD



Call 911 and dispatch will deploy emergency response including road crews.

WIRES IN THE ROAD

