Kent County road crews battling rugged conditions right now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the Winter Storm Warning set to end at noon Sunday, the Kent County Road Commission just issued the following Sunday morning Update:

"Tough road conditions this morning with varying amounts of new snow falling overnight, exceeding 12 inches in some areas, coupled with high winds and low temperatures. Drifting snow is covering roads that were scraped yesterday, and motorists could find rapidly changing conditions from no snow to white-out conditions in a very short period.

Crews continue to scrape the snow, using limited materials where effective. They will focus on continuing to address high-volume roads and responding to local (secondary) roads where heavy drifting has occurred, seeking to make those roads passable. No neighborhoods streets will likely be addressed today.



Drivers should prepare to travel at extremely reduced speeds

Allow plenty of time to stop

Treat unlit traffic signals as four-way stops

Avoid all in-car distractions

Call 911 for road emergencies: KCRC will respond as directed by law enforcement

Do NOT place emergency requests via KCRC's social media platforms or website - they will not receive an expedited response.

EMERGENCIES: During winter storms, KCRC cannot respond to special requests for service.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should contact 911. KCRC will respond as directed by law enforcement.

Do NOT place emergency requests via KCRC's social media platforms or website - they will not receive an expedited response.

DOWNED TREES BLOCKING ROAD

Call 911 and dispatch will deploy emergency response, including KCRC.

WIRES IN THE ROAD: If you experience a downed wire:

Stay at 25 feet away from it and call 911 and then Consumers Energy, 800-477-5050.

KCRC cannot remove downed trees where downed wires are present.

In total, KCRC crews cover nearly 5,300 lane miles, equivalent to a round trip between Kent County and California. We target one pass of a plow truck through the entire network within 36 hours of the storm’s conclusion.

STORM RESPONSE FAQs: Visit KCRC’s Winter Operations FAQ page [kentcountyroads.us11.list-manage.com].

WEATHER-RELATED UPDATES: National Weather Service, Grand Rapids [kentcountyroads.us11.list-manage.com]"

