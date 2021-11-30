Kent County Road Commission works to clear area roads after overnight snowfall

It's important to give yourself extra time and use caution as wintry conditions continue to blanket West Michigan with more snow.

The Kent County Road Commission says they are working to clear primary roadways.

A good 1.5 to 3 inches of snowfall fell overnight and road crews are not expected to hit side streets until after the morning commute.

Officials say rising temperatures later Tuesday should help clear the roads, but there is a chance of a possible re-freeze during the morning commute with the cooler temp still in place.