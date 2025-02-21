Kent County restauranteurs await Michigan lawmakers' decision on changed tipped wage and sick leave

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Restaurateurs across the Grand Rapids area have been on pins and needles Thursday as they await a final decision in Lansing regarding the passing of Senate Bill 8, one that's contingent on the passage of House Bill 4002. Senate Bill 8 proposes to preserve the state's tipped wage credit and adjust increases to the minimum wage while House Bill 4002 amends the Earned Sick Time Act.

Chris Andrus, co-owner of The Mitten Brewing Company, and David Ringler, owner of Cedar Springs Brewing Company, are both hoping for the bill's passage.

"We're all waiting with bated breath, hoping that our efforts have been effective, that our message has been heard and bipartisan compromise will prevail," said Andrus at The Mitten Brewery Thursday.

Andrus said he's used to waiting.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Chris Andrus, The Mitten Brewing Company co-founder

"This saga been going on since 2018, so there were times where we thought it was going to get fixed. Sometimes we thought it wasn't going to get fixed at all. And I can't remember all the back-and-forth and, you know... but it's certainly been a wild ride," Andrus said.

He's also taken action. Andrus is the co-founder of West Michigan Hospitality United, a lobbying cohort that's been vocal about the changes set to take place Friday and has pushed for a solution.

"If it doesn't pass, we're going to have to take a long, hard look at all of our operations and what staffing models look like and staffing levels," said Andrus. "And that's an outcome we've been working very diligently to avoid, but you can't afford all the things you want, and so I hope that we're betting on a compromise coming through, and if it doesn't, we'll cross the bridge and we'll come to it."

It's a sentiment shared by Ringler.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 David Ringler, founder of Cedar Springs Brewing Company

"It's just been very difficult to feel like our voice is not being heard," Ringler said.

Ringler is also a part of West Michigan Hospitality United and said he agrees with the spirit of the looming changes but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.

"Big corporations can weather this. Fine dining maybe can weather this. It's not as price sensitive, but for small, independent sit-down restaurants that you know have front-of-the-house staff. And you know it's going to be much more difficult to weather these changes," said Ringler.

Without a final decision, however, all Ringler and Andrus can do is wait.

"It's a feeling of helplessness and limbo when you, you know... as you sit here today," Ringler said.

