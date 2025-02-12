Kent County Republican Committee censures member over 'pro-Nazi' social media messages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Republican Committee says its executive committee voted Tuesday to censure a member who "posted pro-Nazi messages on social media."

The information was shared in a media release. It reads in part:

"At a closed-door session, the committee took formal action to censure Derek Anderson for conduct unbecoming of a member of the party and to strip him of his ability to participate in party activities. Anderson is a member of the KCRC's executive committee by state law, which requires elected officials and winners of the previous year's primary elections to serve as statutory members."

The release says the issue now heads to a special disciplinary committee, which will determine if other steps are warranted. The party is also investigating whether it's legally allowed to remove a statutory member.

"Anderson's posts are offensive and wholly inconsistent with the beliefs and values of the Republican Party," Kent County Republican Committee Chairwoman Lynn Afendoulis said in the release. "Moreover, his sentiments dishonor the service and sacrifice of Americans who fought to defeat Nazi Germany and liberate Jewish survivors of concentration camps. We honor the memory of the millions of Jews who perished and reject any ideology that aligns with the sick, murderous regime responsible for their deaths."

