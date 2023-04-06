Kent County renters can apply for assistance now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Renters who are struggling to keep up with payments have a chance to catch up.

The Kent County Community Action Division is taking applications for rental assistance starting Thursday and ending this June.

Anyone who lives in Kent County and is falling behind on rent can apply. However, renters who live in the cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids are not eligible for funding.

The KCCA encourages people to apply as quickly as possible, as funding is limited.

To qualify for assistance, Kent County renters must:



Be currently in arrears on rent

Provide photo ID and Social Security cards for all occupants of the residence

Provide proof of all household income for all occupants of the residence

Provide copy of current lease or rental agreement

Meet income guidelines

Work with a participating landlord

The KCCA also stresses that applications can only be accepted by appointment. Call 616-632-7950to schedule an appointment, and follow the system prompts to leave a message. The KCCA says a staff member will call you back as soon as possible.

The program is funded by a federal community development block grant and comes as Kent County and other regions in West Michigan contend with a challenging housing market, with rates rising and residences short.

For residents in Grand Rapids, Wyoming and other areas of West Michigan, a new development may ease the search for affordable housing. Back in March, FOX 17 reported on a federal-level decision to raise the fair market rent for the Grand Rapids area, which may boost the competitiveness of vouchers and assisted housing programs so that finding a place to live is a little more obtainable.

READ MORE: Finding affordable housing in Kent County may soon get easier

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube