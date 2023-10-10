Kent County releases Fall 2023 recycling guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) has released its Fall 2023 recycling guide.

The guide is to help residents ensure recyclable and hard to dispose of materials don’t end up in a landfill this fall.

In the fall, the Department of Public Works regularly sees items end up in the trash, which could have been placed in curbside recycling bins. The items include cider jugs, paper cups and cartons, certain plastics, and cardboard boxes.

Items like soup and broth cartons, rigid plastics, and metal cans and tins for pie filling can also be recycled.

The guide also has tips for properly recycling or disposing of material that can’t go in a recycling bin, including leaves, pool chemicals, and clothing.

The guide is part of Kent County’s goal to reduce landfill waste by 90% by 2030.

“The fall season and fall holidays can bring about a lot of waste, from food containers to costumes to decorations, so it’s important Kent County residents are knowledgeable about what can be recycled and put to better use than sitting in a landfill,” said DPW waste reduction educator Micah Herrboldt. “We’re proud of our community’s commitment to recycling and reducing waste all year round.”

The Kent County Department of Public Works’ Fall 2023 recycling guide can be found below:

