Kent County Probate Court introduces TurboCourt for adult conservatorship cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County residents will now be able to file documents online for adult conservatorship cases through TurboCourt.

TurboCourt offers a series of guided interviews to help filers with completing and filing court forms online, according to a news release Monday.

Specifically, the program helps individuals with preparing:

Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult

Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult

Petitions regarding the sale of real estate

Inventories

Annual accounts

Other petitions and filings.

Officials say the online program will increase access to justice in adult conservatorship matters.

TurboCourt for adult conservatorships may be accessed here.