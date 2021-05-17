Kent County Probate Court introduces TurboCourt for adult conservatorship cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County residents will now be able to file documents online for adult conservatorship cases through TurboCourt.
TurboCourt offers a series of guided interviews to help filers with completing and filing court forms online, according to a news release Monday.
Specifically, the program helps individuals with preparing:
- Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult
- Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult
- Petitions regarding the sale of real estate
- Inventories
- Annual accounts
- Other petitions and filings.
Officials say the online program will increase access to justice in adult conservatorship matters.
TurboCourt for adult conservatorships may be accessed here.