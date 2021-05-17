Watch
Kent County Probate Court introduces TurboCourt for adult conservatorship cases

Court gavel file photo
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 17, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County residents will now be able to file documents online for adult conservatorship cases through TurboCourt.

TurboCourt offers a series of guided interviews to help filers with completing and filing court forms online, according to a news release Monday.

Specifically, the program helps individuals with preparing:

  • Documents to initiate a conservatorship for an adult
  • Petitions to modify or terminate a conservatorship for an adult
  • Petitions regarding the sale of real estate
  • Inventories
  • Annual accounts
  • Other petitions and filings.

Officials say the online program will increase access to justice in adult conservatorship matters.

TurboCourt for adult conservatorships may be accessed here.

