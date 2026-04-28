Kent County Parks Department shares new plans for the future of Indian Mounds Drive

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County leaders are continuing to make new plans for the future of Indian Mounds Drive, and neighbors recently had the chance to share their thoughts on the project.

The Parks Department hosted a community open house on Monday, sharing new plans to make the four-mile corridor along the Grand River safer and more inviting for recreation.

Maps were put in place showing neighbors several scenarios for future use. One of the main changes being considered is closing the trail to vehicle traffic.

The potential improvements are based on feedback from nearly 2,000 neighbors in November.

"We've gotten great reaction every time that we've talked about it. The people that use it think that it can be improved. The people that don't want to use it want to see it improved so they can use it. It's definitely generated a lot of opinions and lots of excitement," said Ben Swayze, Director of Parks and Recreation for Kent County.

READ MORE: 'We were having a good day': Family, bike-riding brothers remember teen shot, killed on Indian Mound Trails

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube