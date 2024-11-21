Kent County officials urge precaution following large jump in state whooping cough cases

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is alerting residents to a rise in whopping cough cases in Michigan.

Also known as pertussis, whooping cough has been identified in 869 individuals across the state, health officials say. That number is up 31% over previous years.

We’re told there have been 17 reported whooping cough cases in Kent County this year, most of which occurred during the school year. Twelve of those cases were reported in children, two of whom were hospitalized.

KCHD says anyone can contract whooping cough but the disease may be severe — even deadly — for infants and those with chronic disease.

Symptoms of whooping cough in young children and babies may not include coughing but there may be gaps in their breathing (or apnea) leading to shortness of breath and bluish skin, health officials explain.

Any child showing symptoms of whooping cough should stay home and seek testing from a doctor, regardless of vaccination status. Children who have been diagnosed with the disease are advised to stay away from school until they have been treated with antibiotics for five days.

KCHD strongly recommends getting vaccinated for whooping cough, which spreads through coughing and sneezing. Schedule an appointment with KCHD by calling 616-632-7200. Call your physician if you or your children were near someone diagnosed with whooping cough.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on whooping cough.

