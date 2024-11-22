Kent County man with HIV found guilty of sexual abuse of a child

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County jury has found Christopher Haggerty guilty of sexually abusing multiple children over the course of several years.

Haggerty is HIV+.

One of his victims told investigators the abuse started when they were 5 or 6 years old and lasted until they were 11 years old.

According to earlier reporting, another possible victim was confirmed to have an HIV diagnosis.

While sentencing hasn't been scheduled, Haggerty faces life in prison.

On Wednesday he was found guilty on 3 charges of 1st-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a person under the age of 13, 1 charge of 2nd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a person under the age of 13, and 1 charge of HIV Knowingly Engaging in Intercourse with an Uninformed Partner with Reckless Disregard without causing HIV.

