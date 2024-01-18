Kent County man accused of sexually assaulting children while having HIV

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Prosecutors have charged a Kent County man suspected of assaulting multiple children while having HIV.

Christopher Haggerty, 30, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Court documents say a minor recounted details from the alleged assaults while being interviewed. Haggerty reportedly assaulted victims for years since they were only 5 or 6.

Haggerty is HIV positive, according to court filings. Another possible victim was confirmed to have an HIV diagnosis.

Haggerty is currently held on a $2 million bond. He faces a maximum sentence of life behind bars if found guilty. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam next week.

