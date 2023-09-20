Kent County man wins $4M playing instant win game

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man instantly became a millionaire after winning the Millionare’s Club Instant Game!

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at a Citgo gas station on Plainfield Avenue in northeast Grand Rapids.

The 54-year-old winner elected to remain anonymous.

“I won $50 on an instant game, and wanted to reinvest my winnings,” the player says. “The store was sold out of the $50 instant games, so I decided on a $30 ticket instead. ... When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, the first thing I did was call my brother. He told me to make sure it wasn’t one of those prank lottery tickets, so I flipped it over and read through the fine print on the back.”

Needless to say, the ticket was no prank.

We’re told he chose to receive a lump sum payment of $2.7 million over the 30 annuity payments totaling $4 million.

Lottery officials say he intends to pay his bills and travel with his winnings.

