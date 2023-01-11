Kent County man wins $337,757 with Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — Nobody won Tuesday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a Kent County man walked away happy with $337,757 while playing Fantasy 5!

The 64-year-old anonymous player matched five numbers drawn on Oct. 31, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Those numbers were 02-07-19-20-25.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Coit Libation Station in northeast Grand Rapids.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and I always play my special sets of numbers made up of birthdates,” says the lucky winner. “I checked the winning numbers on the Michigan Lottery website after the drawing and recognized them right away. I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it correctly and then immediately locked the ticket in our safe. It still hasn’t sunk in that I really won!”

The man intends to pay his bills, renovate his home and make donations with his winnings.

RELATED: Mega Millions set for its second-largest drawing ever

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube