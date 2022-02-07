'I can't believe it': Kent County man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

WALKER, Mich. — A Kent County man won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Joseph Bessert from Walker matched four white balls in the Jan. 24 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Due to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.

Bessert bought his winning ticket online.

“I like to play the draw games that are available online,” said Bessert. “I bought a couple tickets while I was on the site one day and forgot that I’d purchased a Powerball ticket. When I logged in to my account and saw a notification for a $150,000 prize, I was shocked and overwhelmed. I woke my wife up right away to tell her and neither of us could sleep that night!”

Bessert says he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home and complete some renovations.

“You never expect to win big, so now that I actually have, I can’t believe it,” Bessert said.