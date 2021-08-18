Kent County man indicted on child sexual abuse charges

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man has been indicted on several charges surrounding child sexual abuse Wednesday, according to the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

Jeffrey Stephen Cole faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of attempted coercion or enticement, and one count of possessing child pornography, according to a court document released by the U.S. District Court.

We’re told Cole persuaded a 3-year-old girl to participate in situations that led to the production of sexually explicit images. The court adds Cole also attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl through the internet to take part in sexual conduct.

Read the full complaint below:

Indictment COLE by WXMI on Scribd

