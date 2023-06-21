Kent County launches pilot program that offers free lead-reducing water filters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County and city residents debuted a pilot program on Monday, which offers free lead-reducing water filters to residents who have lead plumbing in their home. The goal of the program is to keep that lead out of people’s bloodstream.

The free water filters are available to those who have lead or galvanized plumbing, a lead service line, or faucets and fixtures sold before 2014. The filters are recommended by several state and federal departments.

Two types of filters are available. One filter is for a faucet and the other is for a pitcher.

Distribution sites for the filters are located in Grand Rapids and Kentwood.

Over the past five years, more than 4,000 lead services lines in Grand Rapids have been replaced. The city plans to replace another 3,500 by the end of the year.

“The impact of lead exposure is serious and long lasting,” said Dr. Adam London, Kent County Health Department administrative health officer. “And as you probably know, lead has no purpose in the human body. It doesn’t do anything beneficial, like calcium and iron sodium do. It really doesn’t belong there.”

“Here in Grand Rapids, we have a long and strong history of partnerships and programs aimed to tackling these complex, the complex problem of lead in our homes and in our neighborhoods,” said Melinda Ysasi, city commissioner, second ward of Grand Rapids.

Anyone interested in the free water filters can fill out a short survey, which can be found on the Get Ahead of Lead website.

