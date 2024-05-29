Kent County judge announces retirement after 34 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge announced her upcoming retirement after 34 years behind the bench.

Judge Sara J. Smolenski will hang up the robe and gavel on Monday, July 15, county officials say.

“I have really enjoyed my career at the 63rd District Court but I believe the time is right to retire,” says Judge Smolenski. “Judge Jeffrey O’Hara and the staff at the 63rd District Court are exceptional people, and I will miss them. I am grateful for all the support the community has shown me throughout my career.”

Judge Smolenski was first elected to the role in 1990. She assumed the role of chief judge from 1996 until 2023.

Smolenski comes from a family of judges, including her father, J. Robert Smolenski, whose service lasted from 1969 until 1984. Michael Smolenski, her brother, was a judge for 61st District Court from 1984 until 1994.

Prior to her time as judge, Sara Smolenski was a lawyer for Smith Haughey, Rice & Roegge. She was also the city of Grand Rapids’ assistant city attorney.

The county says Smolenski dedicated her skills to multiple boards and organizations, among them the Kent County Literacy Council, the American Cancer Society, St. John’s Home for Children and many more.

"It has been an absolute pleasure serving our community with Judge Smolenski. She has been an excellent judge and the consummate professional, respected by everyone including the entire community she has served," says 63rd District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey O'Hara. "Judge Smolenski has always put our community first, giving her time to so many wonderful organizations to help those in need with humor and laughter along the way. … Judge Smolenski has dedicated her life to serving our community and our community is better for it."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to name a successor to fill Smolenski’s role in 63rd District Court.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube