Kent County is hiring for dozens of full- and part-time positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With openings in everything from an Assistant Prosecuting attorney to nurses, clerks, deputies, and officers to electronics and maintenance workers— your next career step could be with Kent County.

Jobs are both full- and part-time, and offer competitive pay based on experience.

Whether you’re looking to jump in at the courthouse, hit the road with the sheriff’s office, or manage community work throughout the county, check out their openings.

Current employees can earn a bonus by referring a friend for certain positions!