Kent County holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Cedar Springs campus

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County has broken ground on its North County Campus.

We’re told the new site is located on 17 Mile Road in Cedar Springs.

“It is essential that we address the needs of our growing community,” says Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. “This facility will offer more efficient and accessible services to northern Kent County residents and alleviate the need for them to go downtown Grand Rapids for some vital in-person services.”

The county government says the 30,000-square-foot space will have a sub-station for the sheriff’s office, a health department clinic and more.

“We are completing this project without the need to issue bonds, which is a testament to the Board’s commitment to wisely invest taxpayer dollars,” adds Bolter.

The campus is expected to be completed in April 2023.

