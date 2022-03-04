Kent County elementary school custodian accused of having child porn

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A custodian at a Kent County elementary school is accused of possessing child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police confirmed to FOX 17 that Benjamin Baine is a second-shift custodian at Discovery Elementary School.

Baine is charged with having child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.

Kentwood Public Schools says Baine has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

MSP say Baine worked second-shift at Discovery Elementary School, which is after normal school hours, and did not have contact with any of the students. Troopers say they don’t believe any criminal activity happened on school property.

"While the issues do not involve the district, we have high expectations for the conduct of our employees,” said Superintendent Kevin Polston. “When behaviors are not aligned with district expectations, we will take disciplinary action, which at times may result in termination.”

MSP urges parents to have discussions with their children on how to safely navigate the Internet. View more resources at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

If you believe a child has been sexually exploited, report it here.