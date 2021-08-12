Kent County deputies seek missing Alpine Township man

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Alpine Township, the sheriff’s office tells us.

We’re told 31-year-old Collin Joel Paul was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 4 on Alpenhorn Drive.

Deputies describe Paul as a six-foot-tall white man with brown eyes, black hair, and weighing at 180 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says he drives a black 1999 Dodge Dakota with a silver toolbox in the back and a Michigan license plate reading “4MW794.”

Those with knowledge of Paul’s whereabouts are asked to dial 911 immediately.

