Kent County deputies seek 2 men involved in Gaines Township carjacking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint in Gaines Township Monday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. near Billings Court and Saffron Lane.

We’re told one man pointed a gun at the 58-year-old woman while another man snatched her keys from a lanyard hanging around her neck. Both men took off in the woman’s vehicle, deputies say.

The men are both described as Black and in their teens or twenties. They were wearing surgical masks and dark clothing, KCSO says.

The carjacking is believed to have been a random incident, which is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the alleged carjacking are encouraged to call deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube