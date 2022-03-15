59-year-old injured in armed robbery, attempted carjacking in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials responded to an armed robbery report in Wyoming Monday evening.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Menards on Clyde Park Avenue after 7 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly described two men who assaulted a victim after holding him at gunpoint.

Officers found the victim, described as a 59-year-old man from Kentwood, who had been dealt minor injuries in the incident, authorities say.

We’re told the attackers tried to steal the victim’s car at gunpoint. Public safety officials say the two men were unsuccessful but had made off with the victim’s wallet.

Wyoming authorities describe both attackers as Black male teenagers with thin builds and wearing black sweatpants, black hoodies with the hoods up, and face masks. We’re told they ran northward from the parking lot.

It is not yet clear if the incident is related to an alleged armed carjacking in Gaines Township that same day.

