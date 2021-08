ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking into an industrial accident that resulted in one fatality Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the accident occurred at Valleybrook Court.

The sheriff’s office describes the victim as a 25-year-old Comstock Park resident, who they say was killed after being pinned under a loader that had tipped over while he was operating it.

MiOSHA was made aware of the incident, authorities say.

