Kent County deputies looking for missing woman who suffers from dementia

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are looking for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 72-year-old Vicky Graham.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, Graham was last seen just after 12 p.m. on Monday in Bowne Township.

The sheriff’s office says she left the area in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave bearing a Michigan license plate EDL 1422.

According to the sheriff’s office, Graham does not normally drive, suffers from dementia and has not been in contact with family.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Graham, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 336-3113.

