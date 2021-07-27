Kent County deputies investigate breaking and entering at Cascade gun store

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are looking into a breaking-and-entering incident at a Cascade Township gun shop, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told authorities were dispatched early Tuesday morning to Barracks 616 after suspects plowed a vehicle through the store.

The suspects then proceeded to enter the shop and make off with an undisclosed quantity of guns, the sheriff’s office tells us.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to get in touch with KCSO by calling 616-632-6357, by sending a tip via their mobile app, or by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube