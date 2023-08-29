Kent County declares local state of emergency after Thursday's storm

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County has declared a local state of emergency following Thursday’s storm. The declaration took effect on Tuesday, and will remain valid for seven days.

The decision for the state of emergency was made after careful consideration of the ongoing damage assessment from the storm. Significant amounts of debris remain in various neighborhoods and throughout the impacted areas.

The declaration could make the county, cities, and townships eligible for state and federal funding. The potential funding could be used to provide reimbursement for the costs incurred during collective recovery efforts.

A letter was sent to the State of Michigan that requested a state-level State of Emergency for Kent County and a Federal State of Emergency be issued.

The declaration can be found below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube