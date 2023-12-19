Kent County court adding a seat to the bench to ease caseloads and speed up schedules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A swift trial— we’re paraphrasing, but it’s part of your Sixth Amendment rights, and those going through the courts in Kent County are about to see some relief on that front.

“Our docket is facing significant strain,” said Chief Judge Jeffrey J. O’Hara on Tuesday's signing of House Bill 4920.

Between 2016 and 2020, over 26,000 new cases were filed with the 63rd District Court, meaning each judge handled an average load exceeding 13,000 cases during that period.

The legislation opens the door to establishing a new seat on the bench for the county’s 63rd District Court, meaning caseloads will drop, and schedules will start to speed up.

“The addition of a new judge to the bench reflects our commitment to delivering a justice system that residents expect and deserve," says O’Hara. "This crucial step will ensure that cases are handled more efficiently and with the timeliness our community rightfully demands."

The position was approved by the Kent County Board of Commissioners, and a general election to find the new judge will be on the ballot for the next elections. Candidates must file by April 23, 2024, to be on the primary ballot on August 6 and the November 5 general election.