Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent County completes investigation into where commissioner lives

Kent County Logo
file photo
Kent County Logo
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:15:27-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County commissioner who was investigated over allegations he moved outside his district was found to still reside in said district.

Tom Antor was suspected of moving outside of Michigan’s 2nd District after a credible tip prompted the investigation, according to County Administrator Al Vanderberg.

Vanderberg released an update Wednesday saying the Kent County Sheriff’s Office looked into the matter and learned Antor is still living in Sparta.

The case into Antor’s residency is now closed.

READ MORE: Kent County commissioner under investigation over residency status

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book