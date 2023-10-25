Kent County completes investigation into where commissioner lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County commissioner who was investigated over allegations he moved outside his district was found to still reside in said district.

Tom Antor was suspected of moving outside of Michigan’s 2nd District after a credible tip prompted the investigation, according to County Administrator Al Vanderberg.

Vanderberg released an update Wednesday saying the Kent County Sheriff’s Office looked into the matter and learned Antor is still living in Sparta.

The case into Antor’s residency is now closed.

