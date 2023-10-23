Kent County commissioner under investigation over residency status

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County commissioner is under investigation for allegedly having moved outside his jurisdiction.

A credible tip suggests Commissioner Tom Antor is no longer a resident of Michigan's 2nd District, according to County Administrator Al Vanderberg.

We’re told county governments don’t normally investigate commissioners’ residency unless a resident submits a formal inquiry. Antor was reportedly asked if he was still living in Sparta earlier this year following questions from fellow commissioners. He reportedly answered that he was and there was no evidence to suggest otherwise.

Furthermore, the county’s Human Resources department and the Kent County Clerk’s Office determined Antor had not updated his residency information, according to Vanderberg.

The recent investigation was prompted by specific information related to an address residing outside the district, county officials say. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into the allegations.

