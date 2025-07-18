Kent County Community Action discusses potential impacts of federal budget changes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Community Action is calling on Congress to protect social service programs that thousands of people in Kent County rely on.

The department wants lawmakers to reject cuts in President Trump's proposed budget for the next fiscal year, saying it could eliminate or reduce federal funding for some community programs.

"We have families that, you know, it's really hard right now," said Gustavo Perez, Director of Kent County Community Action. "Things are expensive. Housing is expensive. It's hard to keep up, even for families that have two incomes. And so for those folks that are struggling and depend on us, we try to get them to a point where they don't have to come back to us, right?"

Kent County Community Action provides support to those in need. It says it served nearly 25,000 families in 2024 through food distributions, affordable housing projects, and home repairs — initiatives supported by federal, state and local grants.

"That's what we do, and we use these dollars to do that work. That is what they're for," Perez said.

FOX 17 spoke with Perez on Friday, who explained that the department is already in talks with philanthropic partners about future support. He also said the department accepts donations from the community on its website.

Federal lawmakers are expected to take up budget bills in the coming weeks and months. The 2026 Fiscal Year starts October 1, 2025.

Kent County Community Action is encouraging people to contact their local legislators and share their feedback.

